Arrest of Nirav Modi done with eye on polls: Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad

Azad also said, they are bringing Nirav Modi back for the elections and will send him back after the elections.

Published: 20th March 2019 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Terming the arrest of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi as a move clearly aimed at the coming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress on Wednesday said that it was the BJP-led NDA Government which allowed him to escape.

Talking to reporters here, senior Congress leader and leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "they (BJP) had only helped him flee the country. Now they are bringing him back. They are bringing him back for the elections, they will send him back after elections."

''Fugitive Indian diamantaire Nirav Modi has been arrested in London," the media reports said on Wednesday.

Modi, 48, wanted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a loan fraud of approximately Rs 14,000 crores from a branch of Punjab National Bank in Mumbai, was arrested from the Holborn area of central London on Tuesday.

He is expected to appear in London's Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday. The court had issued the arrest warrants on Monday.

TAGS
Gulam Nabi Azad Congress Modi

