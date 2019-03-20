Home Nation

BJP may deny tickets to sitting MPs in Jharkhand

Jharkhand BJP President Lakshman Giluwa and Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Tuesday held a meeting with party leaders in New Delhi.

By IANS

RANCHI: With winnability being emphasised as the main criterion in deciding candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, Jharkhand's ruling BJP may deny tickets to some of its sitting MPs.

Sources in the party said that the leaders discussed denying tickets to at least four Lok Sabha MPs -- Ram Tahal Choudhary from Ranchi, T.N. Singh from Dhanbad, Ravindra Kumar Ray from Koderma and Karia Munda from Khuti.

Former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Karia Munda may be dropped in favour of former Chief Minister Arjun Munda.

Lok Sabha MP from Lohardaga and Union Minister Sudarshan Bhagat faces a threat from the Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon and BJP legislator Shiva Shankar Oraon.

For the first time in Jharkhand, the BJP is fighting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). It has given its Giridih seat to the AJSU and is contesting on 13 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

