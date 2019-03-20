BJP rebel Shatrughan Sinha may enter the fray on Congress ticket

By Online Desk

BJP rebel and in-house critic Shatrughan Sinha may contest next month's Lok Sabha polls from Patna Sahib, his constituency in Bihar as a candidate of the rival Congress party.

The actor-turned-politician, who is a very well-known Modi baiter, may not figure on the BJP's list of candidates for the upcoming general elections at all.

Sinha had on Sunday said he will not change his constituency in the coming Lok Sabha election "whatever the situation", making clear he would contest again from Patna Sahib seat irrespective of the party decision.

"Situation kuch bhi ho, location wahi hogi (Whatever the situation, location would be same)," Sinha told PTI on the phone from Ranchi. The sitting Patna Sahib lawmaker has been at loggerheads with the current BJP leadership since the 2015 Bihar election, over several issues.

He has often taken a stance at variance with the official party line, including on demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax, and shared the stage with opposition leaders at an anti-BJP rally in Kolkata in January, where he was projected as the "star speaker".