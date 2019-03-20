Home Nation

Coach of Himalayan Queen train derails near Panipat, passengers safe

The accident happened around 7 am near Bhodwal Majri railway station on the Delhi-Ambala route, a GRP official said in Panipat.

Published: 20th March 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANIPAT: A coach of the Himalayan Queen train, which was on its way from Delhi to Kalka, derailed near Panipat in Haryana on Wednesday morning after one of its wheels got jammed, but no one was injured, Northern Railway officials said.

The accident happened around 7 am near Bhodwal Majri railway station on the Delhi-Ambala route, a GRP official said in Panipat.

The train departed from the site without the affected coach 40 minutes after the accident.

"A wheel of the guard coach, which is the last coach, got jammed and as a result, the coach derailed. A portion of the track was also damaged after the wheel got jammed. The train continued to be in motion for about 500 metres before the coach derailed," the GRP official said.

Northern Railway officials said no casualty or injury was reported.

The rail traffic on the line was affected for some time.

An accident relief train has reached the site.

Senior officials of the Northern Railways too have reached there, he said.

The damaged railway tracks were being repaired.

During its journey, the train passes through stations including Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala and UT Chandigarh before reaching Kalka in Haryana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himalayan Queen Derailment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp