Election Commission issues notice to Babul Supriyo for campaign song

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Election Commission Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Union minister Babul Supriyo for putting out a campaign song, composed and sung by him, without prior permission, officials said.

The music video was posted in social media and some local TV news channels aired it without certification from the Election Commission, Additional Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal Sanjay Basu said.

The singer-turned-politician, who is an MP from Asansol, has been asked to reply within 48 hours of receiving the notice, Basu said.

"Our media watch department found the song being aired and also on the social media. A complaint was also filed by All India Trinamool Congress. We have examined it and found that the song came into the social media without certification," the official told reporters.

He said the Trinamool Congress has also filed a complaint about the content of the song, which is being looked into.

Basu said content of all audio-visual clippings, audio messages and write-ups have to be sent to the poll panel for pre-verification and clearance by its Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

These contents can be used only after a certificate is issued by the MCMC, he said. The campaign song "will not be aired" till further orders by the Commission, Basu added.