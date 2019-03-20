Home Nation

Four men arrested for harassing journalist Barkha Dutt online

Barkha Dutt filed an FIR with Delhi Police on February 21 after receiving threatening calls and obscene messages from anonymous people. 

Delhi Police's cyber cell has arrested four men for allegedly sending abusive messages to journalist Barkha Dutt on social media.

Confirming the arrest of alleged abusers, Dutt tweeted:

Speaking to the Indian Express, a senior officer said, "a team was formed and police, using technical surveillance, arrested the men, identified as Rajiv Sharma (23), Hemraj Kumar (31) and Aditya Kumar (34) from Delhi and Shabbir Gurfan Pinjari (45), a resident of Surat.”

Police had filed an FIR under IPC sections 354-D (stalking), 506 (threatening), 507 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and under sections 67 and 67-A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) of the IT Act. 

To help out the Kashmiris targeted after the Pulwama terror attack, Dutt took to Twitter to inform that her number is available online for people seeking help. Following that, she received abusive messages and calls. 

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had urged the Delhi Police commissioner to initiate a speedy investigation in the issue. 
 

