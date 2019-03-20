Four men arrested for harassing journalist Barkha Dutt online

By Online Desk

Delhi Police's cyber cell has arrested four men for allegedly sending abusive messages to journalist Barkha Dutt on social media.

Barkha Dutt had filed an FIR with Delhi Police on February 21 after receiving threatening calls and obscene messages from anonymous people.

Confirming the arrest of alleged abusers, Dutt tweeted:

Four men arrested by Delhi Police cyber cell for stalking me, sexually abusing me, sending me nude/D#ck pictures and in one case threatening to kill me. However this is not over. I have listed ten more numbers in my FIR and before a magistrate. Will follow till each one jailed — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) March 20, 2019

Speaking to the Indian Express, a senior officer said, "a team was formed and police, using technical surveillance, arrested the men, identified as Rajiv Sharma (23), Hemraj Kumar (31) and Aditya Kumar (34) from Delhi and Shabbir Gurfan Pinjari (45), a resident of Surat.”

Police had filed an FIR under IPC sections 354-D (stalking), 506 (threatening), 507 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and under sections 67 and 67-A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) of the IT Act.

To help out the Kashmiris targeted after the Pulwama terror attack, Dutt took to Twitter to inform that her number is available online for people seeking help. Following that, she received abusive messages and calls.

I had close to 1000 abusive messages and calls in a Cordinated and violent mob attack. These included a message to shoot me, a nude photo, many sexually abusive messages. I outed the men who did this. Twitter locked me till many of the details were taken down. I wroe this to them pic.twitter.com/XRyx9xbjcV — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 19, 2019

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had urged the Delhi Police commissioner to initiate a speedy investigation in the issue.

