Goa CM Pramod Sawant to meet PM on Thursday

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday.

Sawant himself told this to reporters on Wednesday. "I will be visiting Delhi tomorrow to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will be a courtesy visit," he said.

Earlier in the day, Sawant proved the majority of his BJP-led government in the Assembly, comfortably winning a floor test in the House.

The change in leadership in the coastal state was necessitated due to the death of then Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday.

Sawant was Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly before being selected for the coveted post after the demise of Manohar Parrikar.