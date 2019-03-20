Home Nation

HC stays Madhya Pradesh government’s OBC quota hike

The High Court also served notice to Principal Secretary (Medical Education) and Director of Medical Education of the state government, seeking a reply within a week.

Congress leader Kamal Nath

Madhya Paradesh CM Kamal Nath (File picture | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a setback to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, the High Court stayed the execution of the state government’s decision to increase reservation for OBCs from 14 per cent to 27 per cent.

A division bench of Jabalpur HC, comprising Justices RS Jha and Sanjay Dwivedi, also directed that the counselling for MD and MS degrees which starts from March 25, be undertaken on the basis of the previous 14 per cent reservation for OBCs.

Hearing the petition filed by three general categories MD and MS aspirants, the High Court also served notice to Principal Secretary (Medical Education) and Director of Medical Education of the state government, seeking a reply within a week.

