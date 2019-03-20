Home Nation

JEE Advanced exams recheduled, check new date here 

The examination will be held in India as well as abroad, on this May 27 in two shifts - Paper on from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

Published: 20th March 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

board exams, students

For representational purposes only. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Online Desk

JEE Advanced exams which were scheduled for May 19 have now been postponed to May since it clashes with the last phase of General elections 2019.

The examination will be held in India as well as abroad, on this May 27 in two shifts - Paper on from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

JEE Advanced exams will be held once a year while the JEE main will be held twice a year. Usually, IIT conducts the exams every year but this year, IIT Roorkee is organising it.

Last week, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main dates were also rescheduled following the parliament elections.

As per the new dates, the Paper 1 (B.E/ B.Tech) will be held on April 8, 9, 10 and 12. Paper 2 (B.Arch /B. Planning) will be held on April 7. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JEE Advanced JEE main JEE Advanced new dates Exam dates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp