JEE Advanced exams recheduled, check new date here 

By Online Desk

JEE Advanced exams which were scheduled for May 19 have now been postponed to May since it clashes with the last phase of General elections 2019.

The examination will be held in India as well as abroad, on this May 27 in two shifts - Paper on from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

JEE Advanced exams will be held once a year while the JEE main will be held twice a year. Usually, IIT conducts the exams every year but this year, IIT Roorkee is organising it.

Last week, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main dates were also rescheduled following the parliament elections.

As per the new dates, the Paper 1 (B.E/ B.Tech) will be held on April 8, 9, 10 and 12. Paper 2 (B.Arch /B. Planning) will be held on April 7.