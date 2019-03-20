JNU administration accuses teachers' association of 'indulging in lies'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The JNU administration Wednesday accused the university teachers' association of "indulging in lies and smear campaigns" against it.

Eleven students have been on an indefinite hunger strike since Tuesday against issues like the online entrance exams to be held for the first time by the varsity. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) called for a one-day strike on Wednesday in solidarity with the protesting students.

ALSO READ | JNUSU vice president, 10 other students go on hunger strike protesting against online entrance exams

"The hunger strike by a handful of students has been choreographed by the JNUTA office bearers and the latter's press notes and letters to faculty members clearly betray their intolerant attitude towards all positive reforms and improvements brought about by the administration," JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said.

He said the elected body of teachers in JNU is indulging in lies and smear campaigns against the administration at a time when the university has been taking measures to make a better and conducive academic atmosphere in the campus.

JNUTA office bearers have registered their opposition to it, called for a strike, and have been provoking students to join them in creating confusion and sullying the environment in the campus, Kumar said.