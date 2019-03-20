Home Nation

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC notification for second phase of polling

The poll panel on Tuesday issued a notification for phase II of the polling in 97 constituencies spread across 13 states where Lok Sabha elections will be held on April 18. 

Published: 20th March 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The poll panel on Tuesday issued a notification for phase II of the polling in 97 constituencies spread across 13 states where Lok Sabha elections will be held on April 18. 

The process of nomination began with the issuance of this notification and will continue till March 26.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on March 27 and the last day of withdrawing nomination is March 29.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

By the evening of March 29, a clear picture on the number of candidates in each of the 97 constituencies will emerge.

All parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu (39 seats) and Puducherry (one seat) will go for polling in the second phase. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal will see polling in all the seven phases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp