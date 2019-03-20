Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC notification for second phase of polling

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The poll panel on Tuesday issued a notification for phase II of the polling in 97 constituencies spread across 13 states where Lok Sabha elections will be held on April 18.

The process of nomination began with the issuance of this notification and will continue till March 26.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on March 27 and the last day of withdrawing nomination is March 29.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

By the evening of March 29, a clear picture on the number of candidates in each of the 97 constituencies will emerge.

All parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu (39 seats) and Puducherry (one seat) will go for polling in the second phase. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal will see polling in all the seven phases.