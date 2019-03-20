Home Nation

Modi should stop thinking people are fools, they see through everything: Priyanka Gandhi on PM's dynasty jibe

Priyanka made the above remarks while meeting people living on the banks of the river as part of her outreach ahead of the elections beginning next month.

Published: 20th March 2019 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

MIRZAPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stop thinking that people are fools and understand that they see through everything, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Wednesday.

The Congress leader, who is in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, is on a three-day boat journey down the Ganga, meeting people living on the banks of the holy river as part of her outreach ahead of the general election beginning on April 11.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"The prime minister has attacked every institution in this country for the last five years, including the institution of which all of you are a part," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

"So I think the PM should stop thinking that people are fools and understand that they see through all this," she added.

The Congress general secretary went on to say that she is not afraid of being "harassed".

"Even if anything is done, and we are harassed, we will not feel afraid. We will continue our fight against them. The more we are harassed, the stronger will be our fight," she said.

Speaking at a 'chaupal' near a temple in the city late last evening, Gandhi blamed the Modi government for "not doing anything" for the development of the country.

"This government has given only lollipops," she charged.

She said politics should be done for the development of the country.

Talking about employment created during the Congress-led dispensation, she said, "The Congress government had given the biggest employment guarantee programme MGNREGA."

But under the BJP government, she alleged, machines were replacing labourers.

"If the Congress is voted to power, it would work for farmers and the poor," she asserted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Priyanka Gandhi congress BJP Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp