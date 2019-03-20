Home Nation

National Conference, Congress announce alliance in J&K for Lok Sabha polls

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and National Conference stalwart Farooq Abdullah made the announcement.

Published: 20th March 2019 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 03:15 PM

Farooq_Abdullah

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah at the mega opposition rally in Kolkata. (Photo | TMC/ Twitter)

By IANS

JAMMU: The Congress and the National Conference on Wednesday announced a seat-sharing pact for the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir but will have "friendly fights" in two places -- Baramulla and Anantnag. 

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and National Conference stalwart Farooq Abdullah made the announcement here.

While the National Conference will field Abdullah in the Srinagar parliamentary constituency, the Congress will contest from Jammu and Udhampur. There will be "friendly fights" in Anantnag and Baramulla in the Kashmir Valley, they added.

The discussions were still on for the sixth Lok Sabha seat in the state, Ladakh

TAGS
National conference congress Lok Sabha polls Lok Sabha elections 2019

