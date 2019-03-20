Pawan Kalyan's brother joins Jana Sena, to contest Lok Sabha polls

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's elder brother Konidela Nagendra Babu joined the party Wednesday and was named the candidate for the Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

Admitting his brother, Kalyan described his brother as his "political guru", saying he had a clear understanding of politics.

Nagendra Babu, popularly known as Nagababu, is the younger brother of Telugu film star and former Union Minister K Chiranjeevi while Kalyan is the youngest. "On my invitation, he has joined the Jana Sena. He will be available whole time to serve the people," Kalyan said. Kalyan and Nagababu were the pillars of support for Chiranjeevi when he launched Praja Rajyam Party in 2008.

The party was later merged with the Congress in 2012 and both of them stayed away from politics for a while before Kalyan floated the Jana Sena two years later.

Like his two brothers, Nagababu is also a film and television actor, besides being a producer. "Kalyan is my younger brother whom I raised in my hands. But now he has grown into a tall leader. He is a leader for me as well. I am ready to serve people with his inspiration," Nagababu said.

The two brothers will be fighting elections for the first time. Kalyan will be contesting the April 11 Assembly election from Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram constituencies while Nagababu will fight the Lok Sabha poll.

Incidentally, Bhimavaram Assembly segment falls under Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency in West Godavari district.