Protect rights of people during anti-Naxals ops: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Tuesday asked officials and security forces to take care of rights of citizens while carrying out anti-Naxal operations.

He chaired a meeting of the unified command and reviewed the security situation and development in areas affected by Naxalism, a state public relations official said.

Baghel asked officials to come up with a development plan for these areas and directed security personnel to carry out effective anti-Naxal operations while protecting the human rights of citizens, the official said.

State Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu asked the police to coordinate with paramilitary forces while Chhattisgarh Director General of Police (Naxal Operations) Girdhari Nayak gave a detailed presentation on the current Naxal scenario, the official said.

Among others who were present were Director General of Police D M Awasthi, Chief Secretary Sunil Kujur and the Centre's Joint Secretary for Left Wing Extremism.