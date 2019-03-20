Home Nation

Railways decides to withdraw tickets carrying pics of PM as model code conduct in force

Railways pointed out that nearly 1 lakh such tickets were printed and a few were remaining in the lot.

Published: 20th March 2019 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Railway Wednesday decided to withdraw tickets carrying photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was part of an advertisement campaign by a Union ministry.

The "suo motu" decision of the Railway not to use the tickets came a day after the Trinamool Congress approached the Election Commission, alleging that the use of such tickets was violative of the model code of conduct, which came into force on March 10 following the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, sources in the Railway said.

They pointed out that nearly 1 lakh such tickets were printed and a few were remaining in the lot. The Railway said all its 17 zones have been directed against using the tickets carrying the picture of the prime minister.

"It is a suo motu action. We have not received any direction from the EC in this regard," an official said.

In a letter to the poll panel, the Trinamool Congress had said, "We are shocked to notice that even during the currency of the Model Code of Conduct, the railway tickets issued by the Indian Railways contain achievements of the party in power at the Centre (BJP) with regard to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is being displayed at the cost of public exchequer and obviously to influence minds of the voters."

The photograph was part of an Urban Development Ministry advertisement campaign. A portion of the back side of the ticket is often used for advertising. The model code of conduct, besides other things, bars a party in power to use the official machinery to help it in elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi PM Modi Railway Tickets MCC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp