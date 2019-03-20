Ranchi diary: RAF to maintain peace on Holi, Health Minister discharged from RIMS

Mukesh Ranjan By

RAF to maintain peace on Holi

One company of Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed along with the state police to maintain peace during Holi in Ranchi. District Police and RAF also conducted flag march in the state capital on Tuesday giving a strict message that nobody will be spared if they try to create disturbance during Holi. SSP Anish Gupta said that quick response teams have been deployed at all police stations and three control rooms have been formed to maintain peace during Holi on Thursday.

Committee for development of scheduled areas

Governor Draupadi Murmu, using special powers under fifth schedule of the Constitution formed a high-level expert committee, for advising her for the development of water, land, forest and traditional arrangements in scheduled areas. The committee comprises seven members coming from different fields. Names of the members are Vice Chancellor of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University Satyanarayan Munda, advocate Subhashish Soren, former Commissioner Vasil Kiro, former income tax Commissioner Etwa Munda, professor Sanjeev Kumar Biruli and environmentalists Chami Murmu and Jamuna Tudu.

Health minister discharged from RIMS

Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi, who had been admitted to the paying ward of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Saturday, was discharged on Monday. Chandravanshi had been tested positive for H1N1 in the preliminary sensitivity test. However, doctors at RIMS claim that there was no need to panic since preliminary tests are not always confirmatory. Chandravanshi was suffering from cough, cold and fever. On Saturday, he went to RIMS around 8 pm after experiencing acute shortness of breath.

Jonha ready for adventure tourism

Jonha, largely known for its waterfalls and scenic beauty, will now have six turret-shaped gazebos, four food kiosks, tourist information center and high and low rope courses for adventure activities. Officials in the tourism department claimed that gazebos set up near the falls will give a great view. Also the food kiosks, to be run by local women self-help groups, will serve popular regional dishes. Similarly, the rope courses will enable tourists to undertake adventure activities under expert guidance.

