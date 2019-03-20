Home Nation

Robert Vadra moves HC seeking quashing of FIR

A trial court on March 19 extended Vadra's interim protection from arrest till March 25.

Published: 20th March 2019 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Businessman and son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra (File photo)

Businessman and son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra (File photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, knocked the door of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking quashing of a first information report (FIR) in a money laundering case.

Vadra's plea is likely to be heard on March 25. A trial court on March 19 extended Vadra's interim protection from arrest till March 25.

READ| Robert Vadra grilled by ED for seven hours in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has questioned him in the case several times. The agency has also requested the trial court to dismiss his anticipatory bail as it may require his custodial interrogation in the case.

The case relates to ownership of 1.9 million pounds overseas assets by Vadra. It pertains to undisclosed foreign assets and entities to evade tax.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robert Vadra Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp