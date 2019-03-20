Robert Vadra moves HC seeking quashing of FIR

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, knocked the door of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking quashing of a first information report (FIR) in a money laundering case.

Vadra's plea is likely to be heard on March 25. A trial court on March 19 extended Vadra's interim protection from arrest till March 25.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has questioned him in the case several times. The agency has also requested the trial court to dismiss his anticipatory bail as it may require his custodial interrogation in the case.

The case relates to ownership of 1.9 million pounds overseas assets by Vadra. It pertains to undisclosed foreign assets and entities to evade tax.