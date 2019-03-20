Home Nation

Sharad Pawar ignored surrender offer from Dawood Ibrahim: Prakash Ambedkar

Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar accused NCP chief Sharad Pawar of letting go of a golden chance to nab fugitive underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Published: 20th March 2019

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar accused NCP chief Sharad Pawar of letting go of a golden chance to nab fugitive underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

“Dawood was ready to surrender. He was also prepared to be part of the judicial procedure. A proposal in this regard was sent to Pawar through senior advocate Ram Jethmalani. However, those who wasted that chance are now begging for extradition of Dawood,” Ambedkar said while accusing Pawar of complacency.

During an interaction with the media in Mumbai on Tuesday, Ambedkar said that Pawar should explain whether he had informed his superiors of the don’s offer or not and also why he let go the opportunity to nab the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

Ambedkar alleged that Jethmalani had met Dawood in London and the don was ready to surrender on the condition that he should not be tortured.

When Jethmalani took the proposal to Pawar he ignored it. He also accused the UPA government of being involved in the controversial decision. Ambedkar didn’t spare the Modi government either.

“The whole thing came to the fore in 2015. But, even the Modi government didn’t pursue the matter further. They too need to explain their stand,” he said.

