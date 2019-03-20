Home Nation

Teacher’s custodial death sparks protests in Kashmir

The Valley was hit by large scale protests on Tuesday after the death of a school teacher detained by the police last Sunday in a militancy-related case. 

Published: 20th March 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  The Valley was hit by large scale protests on Tuesday after the death of a school teacher detained by the police last Sunday in a militancy-related case. Amidst a call by separatists for a shutdown on Wednesday, the administration promptly ordered a magisterial inquiry.

Police said Rizwan Pandit of Awantipora, Pulwama, died in police custody.  

An MSc in chemistry from Central University, Dehradun, Rizwan had completed B.Ed to pursue a career as a teacher at a private school in Jawbara area of Awantipora. He was arrested by the police during a raid on his residence and was lodged at J&K Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) headquarters in Srinagar. 

A police spokesman said a magisterial inquiry by additional commissioner Srinagar has been ordered into his killing under Section 176 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Rizwan was earlier arrested on August 26 last year and booked under the stringent Public Safety Act, subsequently quashed by a court, which ordered his release on January 9 this year.  

Police said Rizwan was arrested to probe his role in the February 14 suicide bombing of a CRPF troop convoy, which killed 40 jawans. 

Terming the death as “cold-blooded murder”, Rizwan’s brother Zulqarnain said, “Neither was my brother a militant nor was he involved in any militancy-related incident”. 

Condemning the death, Separatist leaders alleged that Rizwan was picked up by J&K Police’s SOG personnel and NIA a few days ago and brutally killed in custody at SOG camp in Srinagar on Tuesday.

“Distraught at the brutal custodial killing of young Rizwan Ahmed of Awantipora,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq tweeted. The NIA, however, denied any involvement in the custodial death. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp