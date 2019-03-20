Teacher’s custodial death sparks protests in Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The Valley was hit by large scale protests on Tuesday after the death of a school teacher detained by the police last Sunday in a militancy-related case. Amidst a call by separatists for a shutdown on Wednesday, the administration promptly ordered a magisterial inquiry.

Police said Rizwan Pandit of Awantipora, Pulwama, died in police custody.

An MSc in chemistry from Central University, Dehradun, Rizwan had completed B.Ed to pursue a career as a teacher at a private school in Jawbara area of Awantipora. He was arrested by the police during a raid on his residence and was lodged at J&K Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) headquarters in Srinagar.

A police spokesman said a magisterial inquiry by additional commissioner Srinagar has been ordered into his killing under Section 176 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Rizwan was earlier arrested on August 26 last year and booked under the stringent Public Safety Act, subsequently quashed by a court, which ordered his release on January 9 this year.

Police said Rizwan was arrested to probe his role in the February 14 suicide bombing of a CRPF troop convoy, which killed 40 jawans.

Terming the death as “cold-blooded murder”, Rizwan’s brother Zulqarnain said, “Neither was my brother a militant nor was he involved in any militancy-related incident”.

Condemning the death, Separatist leaders alleged that Rizwan was picked up by J&K Police’s SOG personnel and NIA a few days ago and brutally killed in custody at SOG camp in Srinagar on Tuesday.

“Distraught at the brutal custodial killing of young Rizwan Ahmed of Awantipora,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq tweeted. The NIA, however, denied any involvement in the custodial death.