144 transgenders registered as voters in Haryana 

Published: 21st March 2019 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 01:30 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: As many as 144 transgenders were enrolled in the electoral list in Haryana, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Inder Jeet said here Wednesday.

At 24, the maximum transgenders were enrolled in Karnal district followed by 13 in Palwal district, 11 in Faridabad district and 10 each in Jind, Panipat and Sirsa districts, he said.

The number of transgenders registered as voters in other districts included five each in Fatehabad, Rewari and Rohtak, four each in Narnaul, Sonipat and Yamunanagar, three each in Hisar and Kurukshetra, nine in Gurugram, eight in Mewat, seven in Kaithal and six in Panchkula.

Jhajjar and Ambala districts had the lowest number of registrations at two and one respectively while Bhiwani district drew a blank, he said. The officer further said that there were a total of 1,73,55,247 voters in the state as on January 31, 2019.

These included 93,06,532 males and 80,48,715 females. Polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place on May 12.

