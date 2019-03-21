Home Nation

BJP drops sitting MPs including Union minister from Chhattisgarh in first list

The party had announced earlier that it will replace all ten incumbent MPs in the state in the wake of the drubbing it received in the Assembly elections. 

Published: 21st March 2019 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

 Union Minister of State for Steel Vishnudeo Sai, who had won four times (1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014) from Raigarh seat, has been denied ticket.

By PTI

RAIPUR: The BJP has announced candidates for five out of 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, dropping sitting MPs including a union minister of state.

Candidates for all five reserved Lok Sabha seats -- Surguja, Bastar, Raigarh and Kanker (reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST)) and Janjgir-Champa (Scheduled Castes) were announced when the party came out with its first list Thursday evening.

The party had announced earlier that it will replace all 10 incumbent MPs in the state in the wake of the drubbing it received in the Assembly elections. Union Minister of State for Steel Vishnudeo Sai, who had won four times (1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014) from Raigarh seat, has been denied ticket.

Other sitting MPs who do not figure in the first list are Kamalbhan Singh (Surguja), Dinesh Kashyap (Bastar), Vikram Usendi (Kanker) and Kamla Devi Patle (Janjgir-Champa).

Firebrand woman tribal leader Renuka Singh, who was MLA from Premnagar (2003-2008) and served as woman and child development minister in Raman Singh government, has been fielded from Surguja Lok Sabha seat. Another woman tribal leader Gomtee Sai has been fielded from Raigarh.

In Naxal-hit Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, Baiduram Kashyap, a two-time MLA and current BJP Bastar district chief, has been given ticket.

Mohan Mandavi has been fielded from Kanker instead of the sitting MP and state BJP chief Vikram Usendi. Former MP from Sarangarh (2004-09) Guharam Ajgale will contest from Janjgir-Champa seat this time. Chhattisgarh will see polling on April 11, April 18 and April 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha polls Kamla Devi Patle Dinesh Kashyap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp