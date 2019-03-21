Home Nation

BJP Lakhimpur MLA Yogesh Verma shot in UP

Verma was returning to his residence in Rajgarh area from office when he was shot on his leg.

Published: 21st March 2019 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR: BJP legislator in Uttar Pradesh was shot while he was returning home in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Thursday, police said. Lakhimpur MLA Yogesh Verma sustained a bullet injury on his leg when an unidentified person shot at him here at around 3 pm.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was returning to his residence in Rajgarh area from office, a police officer said. The attacker fled from the spot. Verma was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be out of danger, the officer said. A case has been registered and a probe is the on, the officer added.

