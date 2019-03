Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

By ANI

BANDIPORA: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Mirmohalla area in Hajjin locality of Bandipora district in north Kashmir on Thursday morning.

The contingent of security forces comprised units of Army's 13 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF's 45 Battalion and SOG.

The encounter which started around 10 am, is still continuing. Civilians are being evacuated. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sopore in Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

(More details awaited)