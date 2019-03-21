Home Nation

Green or saffron? In poll-bound Bengal, Holi sees war of colours

The politicisation of colours has been rather profitable for several vendors in Kolkata, especially those who received bulk orders for Holi parties. 

Published: 21st March 2019 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bengal's Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim seen celebrating Holi

Bengal's Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim seen celebrating Holi.

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Online Desk

Bengalis don’t play Holi, they celebrate Dol Purnima (welcoming spring with colours) which is observed a day prior to the main festival. Although the festival is known for celebrating love and amity, in poll-bound spring, it is a war of colours.

Bengalis have never shied away from wearing their political opinions on their sleeves. Then, why spare colours? This year, the sale of the colour green (used by the ruling Trinamool Congress) has seen a spike in several parts of the state. 

“We play Holi with all the colours, except saffron. We don’t want the colour saffron or the ideologies related to that (BJP) party to exist in Bengal. Also it is poll season so why not use green to play Holi to show our support to Didi (Mamata Banerjee),” said 49-year-old Biplab Basu, a TMC party functionary.

The Model Code of Code (MCC) bars political parties from capitalising on religious sentiments for elections. So, does using the colour “green” in festivals violate the MCC? Certainly not for Nirmal Das, a shopkeeper, who has been in the business for over two decades. 

“This is a routine, every time the election collides with spring, the colour of the ruling party witnesses a sharp rise in sale. Earlier it used to be red, now it is green,” he said.

Violation of code or not, the politicisation of colours has been rather profitable for several vendors in the city, especially those who received bulk orders for Holi parties. 

“Pink and red have been an all-time favourite. But this year, I received four bulk orders, each demanding 5-10 kilograms of green gulaal (dry colour). If the political leaders want to send a message, then let them. It’s only profitable for us," quipped Sumanta Maity, a retailer based in North Kolkata.

However, in places like Central Kolkata, Bhowanipur and Alipur, dominated by the non-Bengali speaking population (mostly Marwaris and migrants from Bihar), the colour saffron remains popular. The non-Bengali speaking citizens make up 12%-15% of the city’s population which doubles as the BJP’s vote bank. 

“Arey Holi mein bhagwa se nahi khela toh kya khela (How does one play Holi without using the colour saffron?). There has been a good sale of gulaal this year. When people play with colours, they don’t distinguish between the ruling party and the Opposition. Having said that, red and saffron were the hot sellers this year,” said Gulam Anwar, a retailer from Bhowanipur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Holi West Bengal Kolkata TMC Firhad Hakim Gulaal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp