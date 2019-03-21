Home Nation

K L Chishi is Congress candidate for lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland

Election to the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland will be held on April 11 along with the byelection to the Aonglenden Assembly constituency.

Published: 21st March 2019 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOHIMA: Nagaland Congress president K Therie Thursday announced that former chief minister K L Chishi would be the party's candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state.

Therie also announced that Alemjonshi Longkumer would the Congress candidate for the bypoll to the Aonglenden Assembly constituency in the state.

Therie alleged that RSS and BJP do not have any solution for Naga political problem as their ideology is to enforce Uniform Civil Code throughout the country.

He claimed that the Congress can understand the problems of the Naga people and the North East as its policy is unity in diversity.

Chishi said that if successful, he would represent the whims and aspirations of the people of Nagaland and give special focus on four issues two each at the state and National level, which are confronting the Naga society.

The priorities, he said, would be resolution of Naga political issue and Citizenship Amendment Bill at the Central level and creation of employment avenues for the Naga youths and bringing about good governance and development for the state.

Election to the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland will be held on April 11 along with the byelection to the Aonglenden Assembly constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha seat Alemjonshi Longkumer K L Chishi Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp