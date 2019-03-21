Home Nation

Lok Sabha polls 2019: 48-hour campaigning bar on social media 

IAMAI, on its part, has agreed to coordinate with participants, as they have also committed to voluntarily undertake voter awareness campaigns. 

Published: 21st March 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra with representatives of social media platforms at the poll panel’s office in New Delhi on Wednesday. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the meeting with the Election Commission of India, the social media organizations presented a “Voluntary Code of Ethics for the General Election 2019” which will help in curbing fake news circulation and bringing in transparency in paid political advertisements.

The Social Media Platforms and Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Wednesday committed to the poll panel that they would abide by the Sinha Committee recommendations of processing any violations reported under Section 126 of Representation of People’s Act, 1951 within three hours of the report of violations.

IAMAI said the purpose of this code is to identify measures that social media platforms can put in place to increase confidence in the electoral process. It also said that the social media platforms are creating a high priority dedicated mechanism for the EC to interface with and to exchange feedback on lawful requests.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, while receiving the “code of ethics”, appreciated the steps taken and said that the formulation augurs “a good beginning” but it is “essentially, a work in making”.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He went on to insist that the participants in the electoral process need to follow them “in letter and spirit”.

The Code of Ethics has been developed as a follow up to the Tuesday’s meeting with IAMAI and representatives of Social Media Platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Google, ShareChat and TikTok etc.

The poll panel said, “the social media platforms “have also agreed to create a high priority dedicated reporting mechanism for the poll panel and appoint dedicated teams during the period of general elections” for taking expeditious action on any reported violations.”

They have also agreed to provide a mechanism for political advertisers to submit pre-certified advertisements issued by Media Certification and Monitoring Committee, the EC said, adding the Code of Ethics promises “to facilitate transparency in paid political advertisements”.

IAMAI, on its part, has agreed to coordinate with participants, as they have also committed to voluntarily undertake voter awareness campaigns. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Election Commission General Elections 2019 India Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp