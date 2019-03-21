Lok Sabha polls 2019: 48-hour campaigning bar on social media 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the meeting with the Election Commission of India, the social media organizations presented a “Voluntary Code of Ethics for the General Election 2019” which will help in curbing fake news circulation and bringing in transparency in paid political advertisements.

The Social Media Platforms and Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Wednesday committed to the poll panel that they would abide by the Sinha Committee recommendations of processing any violations reported under Section 126 of Representation of People’s Act, 1951 within three hours of the report of violations.

IAMAI said the purpose of this code is to identify measures that social media platforms can put in place to increase confidence in the electoral process. It also said that the social media platforms are creating a high priority dedicated mechanism for the EC to interface with and to exchange feedback on lawful requests.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, while receiving the “code of ethics”, appreciated the steps taken and said that the formulation augurs “a good beginning” but it is “essentially, a work in making”.

He went on to insist that the participants in the electoral process need to follow them “in letter and spirit”.

The Code of Ethics has been developed as a follow up to the Tuesday’s meeting with IAMAI and representatives of Social Media Platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Google, ShareChat and TikTok etc.

The poll panel said, “the social media platforms “have also agreed to create a high priority dedicated reporting mechanism for the poll panel and appoint dedicated teams during the period of general elections” for taking expeditious action on any reported violations.”

They have also agreed to provide a mechanism for political advertisers to submit pre-certified advertisements issued by Media Certification and Monitoring Committee, the EC said, adding the Code of Ethics promises “to facilitate transparency in paid political advertisements”.

IAMAI, on its part, has agreed to coordinate with participants, as they have also committed to voluntarily undertake voter awareness campaigns.