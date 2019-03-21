Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Congress returns Left gesture, won’t contest five Bengal seats

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Responding to Left Front’s decision to not field candidates in four Bengal constituencies won by the Congress, the Grand Old Party has reciprocated the gesture by deciding not to put up candidates in 5 constituencies in south Bengal.

“Though we felt insulted by the Left Front’s decision to declare its first list of candidates without holding prior consultations with us, we have responded to its gesture (of not fielding candidates in four seats) by deciding not to put up candidates in Asansol, Tamluk, Arambagh, Bishnupur and Diamond Harbour constituencies,” West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Somen Mitra said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Holding the Left Front responsible for the failure of the seat-sharing agreement, Congress’ Behrampore candidate Adhir Ranjan Choudhury said, “When there is an alliance, it’s only fair for us to have been taken into confidence. After realising their mistake, they are trying to rectify it by not declaring candidates in 4 seats.”