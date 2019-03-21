Home Nation

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Congress returns Left gesture, won’t contest five Bengal seats

After realising their mistake, they are trying to rectify it by not declaring candidates in four seats.

Published: 21st March 2019 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Responding to Left Front’s decision to not field candidates in four Bengal constituencies won by the Congress, the Grand Old Party has reciprocated the gesture by deciding not to put up candidates in 5 constituencies in south Bengal.

“Though we felt insulted by the Left Front’s decision to declare its first list of candidates without holding prior consultations with us, we have responded to its gesture (of not fielding candidates in four seats) by deciding not to put up candidates in Asansol, Tamluk, Arambagh, Bishnupur and Diamond Harbour constituencies,” West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Somen Mitra said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Holding the Left Front responsible for the failure of the seat-sharing agreement, Congress’ Behrampore candidate Adhir Ranjan Choudhury said, “When there is an alliance, it’s only fair for us to have been taken into confidence. After realising their mistake, they are trying to rectify it by not declaring candidates in 4 seats.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Left Front Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp