Pulwama attack 'conspiracy' to fetch votes: SP leader

The SP leader was speaking at a programme held here at Saifai -- the ancestral village of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Published: 21st March 2019 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ETAWAH: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav Thursday alleged that the Pulwama terror attack was a "conspiracy" to garner votes.

"A number of paramilitary jawans were unnecessarily killed to increase votes. I do not want to speak these things now. But, paramilitary personnel, including some officers, have complained to me that they had been demanding that they should be sent through air route, as when they go from Jammu, they take the air route, and when they enter the Valley, they go in armoured vehicles," Ramgopal Yadav said.

"This was a conspiracy. But, when there will be a change of government, investigations will be done and prominent people will come under the scanner, who had pushed our youth to death to garner votes," he alleged.



Yadav, a general secretary in the Samajwadi Party (SP), also said once there is a change at the Centre, investigations will be conducted into the incident and claimed that prominent people will come under the scanner of the probe.

Drawing sharp reaction from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this is an example of "atrocious politics" and Yadav should apologise for his comment. Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district after a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their bus, which was part of a convoy going to Srinagar from Jammu, on February 14.

The chief minister said these kinds of statements damage the confidence of security personnel.

"The statement is the height of appeasement and an example of atrocious politics. These type of deplorable statements is a part of the conspiracy to damage the confidence of the brave jawans of the country," Adityanath said.

TAGS
Ramgopal Yadav Pulwama Terror Attack Samajwadi Party Yogi Adityanath

