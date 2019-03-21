SSB jawan injured in Pakistani shelling loses battle for life

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A paramilitary Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan, who was critically injured in Pakistan troops mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kamalote village of Uri on March 10, succumbed to injuries at a Srinagar hospital on Wednesday.

An official said four persons, including SSB jawan Reyaz Ahmad Khatana, who had returned home to assist his family in rebuilding their house had sustained injuries in Pakistan shelling. He critically injured both legs and was evacuated to a Srinagar hospital.

The doctors in the Srinagar hospital had amputated his left leg and his condition had deteriorated on Tuesday.With the death of SSB jawan, the death toll in Pakistani firing and mortar shelling along the LoC since February 26 has risen to seven.