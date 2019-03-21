Home Nation

SSB jawan injured in Pakistani shelling loses battle for life

An official said four persons, including SSB jawan Reyaz Ahmad Khatana, who had returned home to assist his family in rebuilding their house had sustained injuries in Pakistan shelling.

Published: 21st March 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan in Pallanwal sector about 75 kilometers from Jammu.(FILE | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A paramilitary Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan, who was critically injured in Pakistan troops mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kamalote village of Uri on March 10, succumbed to injuries at a Srinagar hospital on Wednesday.

An official said four persons, including SSB jawan Reyaz Ahmad Khatana, who had returned home to assist his family in rebuilding their house had sustained injuries in Pakistan shelling. He critically injured both legs and was evacuated to a Srinagar hospital. 

The doctors in the Srinagar hospital had amputated his left leg and his condition had deteriorated on Tuesday.With the death of SSB jawan, the death toll in Pakistani firing and mortar shelling along the LoC since February 26 has risen to seven.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp