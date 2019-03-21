Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb abstains from Holi celebration as tribute to Pulwama victims

By UNI

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today announced not to celebrate Holi and play colours as mark respect and pay tribute to the 40 brave soldiers who had lost their lives in Pulwama attack in dastardly act of Pakistani terrorists on February 14 last.

"Indian hearts are burning today for the brave soldiers of our country. I can't celebrate the festival when those families and Indian Army are grieving. Let us pray for them on the auspicious day."

The Chief Minister has engaged in routine official work and he has not accepted invitation of Holi program, said his office adding, "He has decided long back that Holi won't be celebrated by him as mark of respect for the martyred brave hearts and their families and also we have been asked not to take any invitation of Holi celebration."

He however, greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Holi and prayed for the peace, prosperity.

Tripura government had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each of the families who lost their family member of the victims of Pulwama attacks.