UK played honest broker to defuse strain between India and Pakistan post-Pulwama: Mark Field

Ramananda Sengupta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the US, Saudi Arabia and China, the UK on Tuesday said it had played the role of an “honest broker” to defuse tensions between India and Pakistan post the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama and the subsequent air strike on a terrorist camp in Pakistan by India.

“After the appalling terrorist attack in Pulwama on February 14, tensions were high. One of the most important things we were able to do was be a sort of honest broker, to be able to try and bring both sides together for connections not just politically but diplomatically and militarily,” the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Minister for Asia and the Pacific, Mark Field, told the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee.