Home Nation

Asking questions is necessary in democracy, says Akhilesh Yadav

The SP chief claimed it was the 'fundamental right' to ask questions to keep the essence of democracy alive.

Published: 22nd March 2019 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that though the sacrifices of armed forces should not be questioned, even the government should also "stop pretending to be the Indian Army".

Launching a scathing attack at PM Narendra Modi for targeting rival parties over raising fingers at Pulwama attack and the subsequent IAF strike in Pakistan, the SP chief claimed it was the 'fundamental right' to ask questions to keep the essence of democracy alive. "Politicians who say they cannot be questioned are dangerous," he said.

Yadav's remarks assume significance in the light of his party leader and Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav's statement that Modi government hatched the Pulwama conspiracy and got so many jawans killed just to muster votes. Ram Gopal happens to be Akhilesh's cousin uncle and his statement drew widespread criticism.

On Thursday, referring to the Pulwama attack, Ram Gopal had said: "This was a conspiracy... But, when there will be a change of government, investigations will be done and prominent people will come under the scanner, who had pushed our youth to death to garner votes."

Training guns at Ram Gopal, Modi termed the Opposition "the natural habitat of terror apologists."

Calling it a reprehensible remark, PM Modi tweeted: "Opposition is the natural habitat of terror apologists and questioners of our armed forces. This reprehensible statement by a senior leader like Ram Gopal Ji insults all those who have given their lives in protecting Kashmir. It humiliates the families of our martyrs."

In a series of tweets, the PM also slammed Congress' Sam Pitroda for saying he wanted to "know more" about the Balakot strike and asking as to how many terrorists were killed in the operation.

However, Akhilesh Yadav's tweet came an hour after that of PM's.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath was joined by a number of BJP leaders in condemning the SP leader's diatribe. CM Yogi said Ram Gopal Yadav's comments were "big example of dirty politics" and an "attempt to demoralise" security forces. "He has questioned the sacrifices made by CRPF jawans. He must apologise for these comments."

Akhilesh Yadav Indian Army democracy Modi

Comments

