Assam TV journalist escapes with severe injuries after knife attack, four detained

GUWAHATI: A journalist of a news channel in Assam sustained multiple injuries as he was stabbed by a group of the miscreants in the heart of Guwahati on Thursday night.

Chakrapani Parashar, who works for News18 electronic channel, was stabbed four times on the abdomen in front of his office located at Ganeshguri area. He was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition and the doctors there told reporters on Friday that he was out of danger.

On Thursday afternoon, Parashar had visited the restaurant with his team to report a fight between the main accused and some youths while playing Holi, News18 Assam/NE Deputy Manager (Operations) Aparup Barua said. The accused ran the restaurant in the same building as the news channel.

"Though the news was not telecast, the restaurant owner started an argument with Parashar for covering the incident. In the evening when about five to six of our journalists, including Parashar, went to the restaurant to settle the matter amicably, the accused took out a dagger and stabbed him repeatedly," Barua said.

The accused has a criminal record and was arrested earlier too, he said.

The police have arrested the restaurant owner and three others in connection to the attack. Several journalists’ associations have condemned the attack.

The Electronic Media Forum Assam demanded stringent actions against the assailants. It urged the state’s BJP-led government to ensure security to media persons through the enactment of a special protection law at the earliest.

