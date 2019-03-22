Home Nation

Congress and BJP are one and the same: Pinarayi Vijayan

The Chief Minister said there cannot be a more shameless party than the Congress and that was true for its leaders too.

Published: 22nd March 2019 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 07:00 PM

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By IANS

KANNUR: The Congress and the BJP are one and the same and follow the same policies, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Friday.

Vijayan said this while speaking on the 42nd death anniversary of legendary Communist leader A.K. Gopalan, who was the first Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"People voted for the BJP-led NDA government in 2014 after being fed up with the UPA II government. But what transpired in the past five years has been a nightmare for people with flawed policies. The BJP and the Congress have the same policies," the CPI-M leader said.

The Chief Minister said there cannot be a more shameless party than the Congress and that was true for its leaders too.

"Every day more and more Congress leaders are joining the BJP. And to keep the Congress flock together, more and more carrots are being offered by the Congress to its leaders," said Vijayan.

Pinarayi Vijayan CPIM A.K. Gopalan

