Home Nation

Congress leader Jitin Prasada terms speculation of joining BJP 'hypothetical'

There is a buzz that Prasada, who has been been fielded by the party from the Dhaurahra in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls, will join the BJP.

Published: 22nd March 2019 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jitin Prasada (Photo | ANI Twitter)

Congress leader Jitin Prasada (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Friday dubbed the speculation of him joining archrival BJP "hypothetical".

There is a buzz that Prasada, who has been been fielded by the party from the Dhaurahra in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls, will join the BJP.

Responding to questions posed by reporters on whether he would join the BJP, the former Union minister said, "Why should I answer hypothetical questions?"

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jitin Prasada Congress BJP Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp