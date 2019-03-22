Congress leader Jitin Prasada terms speculation of joining BJP 'hypothetical'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Friday dubbed the speculation of him joining archrival BJP "hypothetical".

There is a buzz that Prasada, who has been been fielded by the party from the Dhaurahra in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls, will join the BJP.

Responding to questions posed by reporters on whether he would join the BJP, the former Union minister said, "Why should I answer hypothetical questions?"

