BJP fields five fresh faces fielded in Chhattisgarh

In a decision that was on expected lines, the BJP, which announced candidates for five out of 11 Lok Sabha seats from Chhattisgarh on Thursday, has fielded fresh faces in all the constituencies.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a decision that was on expected lines, the BJP, which announced candidates for five out of 11 Lok Sabha seats from Chhattisgarh on Thursday, has fielded fresh faces in all the constituencies. While four constituencies for which the names have been announced are reserved for STs, the other is an SC seat.

The party denied ticket to the only union minister from Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai and offered a ticket to Gomtee Sai, a former Jasper district panchayat president, from Raigarh (ST) seat. Similarly, state president and MP from Kanker (ST) seat Vikram Usendi was declined party ticket. In his place, a fresh face Mohan Mandavi, who is a member of the state public service commission (PSC), will be contesting.

The party, which suffered huge debacle in the Assembly election barely four months ago, also dropped three other sitting MPs and replaced them with new faces—Renuka Singh for Sarguja (ST), Guharam Ajgale from Janjgir-Champa (SC) and Baiduram Kashyap in Bastar (ST).

