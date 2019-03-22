Home Nation

Maoists 'apologise' for killing school teacher, says it was a 'mistake'

Yogendra  Meshram, a teacher at a municipal school at Korchi, was shot dead by Naxals at Kombda Bajar on March 12.

Published: 22nd March 2019 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: Days after a school teacher was killed by the Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, the rebels have issued a letter calling it a mistake, the police claimed Thursday.

Yogendra Meshram was killed because he was suspected to be a policeman but he was "innocent", the purported letter said. Meshram, teacher at a municipal school at Korchi, was shot dead by Naxals at Kombda Bajar on March 12.

Local people had protested the killing vehemently, said Shailesh Balkawade, District Superintendent of Police, `Pawan', who is a divisional commander of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), issued an apology letter which was circulated Wednesday, he said.

The letter, addressed to Meshram's family, said Maoists killed him as he was wrongly thought to be a policeman due to "intelligence failure", the SP said.

Maoists apologised to the family for the killing, the letter added.

Balkawade said the police were gaining the upper hand against the Maoists. The rebels were under pressure and therefore targeting innocent persons, he said. On March 8, over 12,000 women took part in an anti-Naxal rally in the district, he claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoist School Teacher Killed Naxal Kill School Teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp