Home Nation

Picture of blank SSC signed by J-K officials goes viral; probe ordered

Every permanent resident of the state is entitled to Permanent Residence Certificate or State Subject Certificate (SSC) under the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Permanent Resident Certificate Rules, 1968.

Published: 22nd March 2019 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By PTI

JAMMU: A photograph of a blank State Subject Certificate (SSC) signed by officials in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district has gone viral on social media, prompting authorities to order a probe into the matter, officials said on Thursday.

Every permanent resident of the state is entitled to Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) or State Subject Certificate (SSC) under the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Permanent Resident Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 1968.

The certificate is crucial to obtain admission to educational institutions, government scholarship, ration cards, purchasing property in the state and for voting.

According to officials, the picture of the blank state subject certificate signed by Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR), Ramban Vivek Puri is in violation of the rules.

Taking a serious view of the matter, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Shoukat Ajaz Bhat ordered an inquiry and directed additional deputy commissioner, Ramban to submit the report within three days.

"An inquiry has been ordered in the matter by Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Shoukat Ajaz Bhat and ADC Ramban has been appointed as the inquiring officer," an officer said.

The photograph shows the blank SSC signed by Puri, Naib Tehsildar and Patwari concerned along with carrying an official number and date.

The incident comes amid reports that blank SSCs duly signed by officials were being sold at a cost.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PRC SSC Jammu Kashnmr Certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp