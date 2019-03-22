Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: Close aide of mastermind Muddasir arrested in Delhi

Muddasir, the mastermind of Pulwama attack was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir recently.

Published: 22nd March 2019 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Mortal remains of CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack during a tribute paying ceremony at AFS Palam in New Delhi Friday Feb 15 2019.

Mortal remains of CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack during a tribute paying ceremony at AFS Palam in New Delhi Friday Feb 15 2019. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Jaish-e-Mohammed member Sajjad Khan, a close aide of Pulwama attack mastermind Muddasir, was arrested here, police said on Friday.

Sajjad Khan (27), a resident of Pulwama was arrested near the Lajpat Rai market late Thursday night, they said.

"Muddasir, the mastermind of Pulwama attack was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir recently," Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said. Sajjad was tasked by Mudassir to establish a sleeper cell in Delhi, the officer added.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district after a JeM terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their bus, which was part of a convoy going to Srinagar from Jammu in February.

TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack pulwama Jaish-e-Mohammed Sajjad Khan

