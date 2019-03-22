Raipur diary

By Express News Service

Rahul brainstorms on GST with leader

Congress president Rahul Gandhi called a senior Congress leader Ramesh Warlyani who is also GST expert in Chhattisgarh to visit New Delhi and share his views with the Congress team that is preparing the party’s manifesto. During his recent visit to Raipur, Warlyani apprised the Congress chief on how around 400 amendments were made in “ill-conceived” GST, making the process complicated and cumbersome thereby ruining the businesses of small traders. He advocated the focus should be on simplifying the GST structure to give better message to the industry and the business sector.

Police launch op to locate missing children

Chhattisgarh police launched an operation called ‘Muskan’ to trace missing children and unite them with their parents. The police had appealed the people to support the mission. “Just click an image or take video clippings of children found to be working as child labourer in any hotel, dhaba or business centres and upload them on the WhatsApp number 9479190446 or can also mail. Besides this, any child found begging in public palaces like railway station, bus stand or are seen consuming drugs or intoxicants may be reported on the given number or the mail”, said the appeal.

Singapore, Chhattisgarh discuss development

Chhattisgarh government and the Consulate General of the Republic of Singapore, Gavin Chay held discussions on initiating urban development model and related plans in Chhattisgarh. While conversing with the urban development minister SK Dehriya, the visiting dignitaries suggested eco-tourism in Chhattisgarh, while Chay elaborated the urban development structure of Singapore and the country’s economic success.

The urban model of Singapore can be a guiding inspiration for the Chhattisgarh urban development traffic system. The minister shared the economic aspirations and the state’s growth story. Chay admired the regional political values and the enabling environment the state offers on business possibilities.

A rare inspiration

Under the ‘Mor Raipur, Vote Raipur’ (My Raipur, Vote Raipur) awareness drive for the electorates, as many as 200 visually impaired students covered a long distance in city’s popular spot marine drive at Telibandha using their walking sticks to encourage people to exercise their franchise during the upcoming polls.

The Raipur district chief executive officer (CEO), who is also a nodal officer of the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation), Gaurav Kumar Singh blindfolded himself accompanied the visually impaired students to stick to motivate the people to vote.