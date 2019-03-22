Seat-sharing deal fixed: RJD to contest from 20 constituencies in Bihar, Congress gets 9

By Online Desk

The Congress and the RJD announced their Lok Sabha seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar on Friday.

Addressing the media in Patna, RJD spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha said, "We have decided nine seats for Congress and 20 seats for RJD."

Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samata Party) and Mukesh Sahni’s VIP (Vikasheel Insaan Party) got 5 and 3 seats respectively. Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM (Hindustan Awam Party) was allocated 3 seats.

"CPI(ML) will contest one seat from the RJD quota. Five seats have been allocated to the RLSP and three to VIP and HAM(S) respectively. Jitan Ram Manjhi will contest from Gaya," Bihar RJD chief Ram Chandra Purve said.

Manoj Jha, RJD on being asked ‘how can you say 'all is well' when your leader (Tejashwi Yadav) doesn't come' : Am I nothing in my party? You are making me insignificant? If format changes at the last moment, it's a party's decision, do not question that. pic.twitter.com/NPeT85zoBn — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had on Wednesday said that Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan’ is intact, rubbishing rumours that all was not well in the 'grand alliance'. He called it "a union of hearts and not just of parties. (dalon ka nahin, dilon ka gathbandhan hai). There is no heartburn among the alliance partners."

