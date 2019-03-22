Home Nation

Seat-sharing deal fixed: RJD to contest from 20 constituencies in Bihar, Congress gets 9

Five seats have been allocated to the RLSP and three to VIP and HAM(S) respectively while the CPI(ML) will contest one seat from the RJD quota, said RJD spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha.

RJD MP Manoj Jha, state's party President Ramchandra Purbey and Congress' state president Madan Mohan Jha join hands after announcing the grand alliance's candidates list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Patna on 22 March 2019. (Photo | PTI)

The Congress and the RJD announced their Lok Sabha seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar on Friday.

Addressing the media in Patna, RJD spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha said, "We have decided nine seats for Congress and 20 seats for RJD."

Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samata Party) and Mukesh Sahni’s VIP (Vikasheel Insaan Party) got 5 and 3 seats respectively. Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM (Hindustan Awam Party) was allocated 3 seats.

"CPI(ML) will contest one seat from the RJD quota. Five seats have been allocated to the RLSP and three to VIP and HAM(S) respectively. Jitan Ram Manjhi will contest from Gaya,"  Bihar RJD chief Ram Chandra Purve said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had on Wednesday said that Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan’ is intact, rubbishing rumours that all was not well in the 'grand alliance'. He called it "a union of hearts and not just of parties. (dalon ka nahin, dilon ka gathbandhan hai). There is no heartburn among the alliance partners."

