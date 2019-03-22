Son of Lok Janshakti Party leader beaten to death in Bihar

By UNI

MUNGER: A Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader`s son was beaten to death in Patam village under Ramnagar police station area in Munger district last evening.

Police said here today that one Shivam Kumar (25), son of former LJP candidate from Jamalpur assembly constituency Sadhana Devi and Krishnanand Yadav was beaten to death by villagers following a dispute over pouring colour on a woman during Holi celebration yesterday.

The body had been sent for autopsy. Meanwhile, additional police superintendent Harishankar Kumar said that the matter was being probed and assured family members and villagers that the accused would be arrested soon.