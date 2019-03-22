Two killed in train fire near Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri

Home Nation

According to local sources, the victims died on the spot after jumping off the train during the melee after seeing smoke billowing from the engine rear and the adjoining first three compartments.

The gutted engine and the train near Chathaat station near New Jalpaiguri Junction in West Bengal on Friday. | Express

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Two people were killed and several injured after the engine of the 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express caught fire near Chathaat Station near Phansidewa, 18 km from major railhead New Jalpaiguri Junction (NJP) in West Bengal on Friday.

The motorman saw the smoke and applied emergency brakes to halt the train, sources revealed. Oil leakage from the engine is stated to be the cause of the fire. Fire tenders from New Jalpaiguri Junction were rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

“The location is remote and there is weak mobile connectivity. Aid has been dispatched,” said NJP ADRM Partha Pratim Roy. Videos clicked by passengers showed the train halting in an empty field without
any habitations nearby.
 

