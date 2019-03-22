Voters most happy with Telangana, Himachal CMs; unhappy with Tamil Nadu, Puducherry CMs: Poll Tracker

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Telangana's K Chandrashekhar Rao is the top performer among the Chief Ministers in the country followed by his counterparts in Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Delhi.

According to the latest findings of the CVOTER-IANS State of the Nation Tracker opinion poll, K. Chandrashekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, has got the maximum approval ratings from the voters followed by Himachal Pradesh's low-profile Jai Ram Thakur and Odisha's Navin Patnaik, seeking a record 5th term this year.

Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal has made it into the top five of best performing Chief Ministers. The Chief Ministers of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand got the least approval ratings.

People are least satisfied with Tamil Nadu's K. Palaniswami. The opinion poll finding is not good news for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has tied up with the AIADMK. A whopping 42 per cent respondents said they were not satisfied with the Chief Minister at all.

Another worrying sign is the performance of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh as he figures in bottom three with a net approval rating of only 22 in a sample of 52,712.

More than 68.3 per cent of the respondents in Telangana said they were very satisfied with the performance of the Chief Minister who swept the Assembly polls last year. His overall net approval rate is an impressive 79.2 per cent.

KCR has already indicated that he may move to the national politics by contesting the Lok Sabha polls after passing on the baton in Telangana to his son K.T Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR.

Only two BJP-ruled states figure in the top 10 where people are most satisfied with the Chief Minister. Other than Himachal Pradesh, Assam is on the 10th spot as Sarbananda Sonowal is placed a notch below West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee.

Bihar's Nitish Kumar, a BJP ally, is placed sixth followed by the Chief Minister of the JD-S-Congress government in Karnataka.