Woman kills self at Noida metro station

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

NOIDA:  A 28-year-old woman on Friday committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving Delhi Metro train at the Noida Sector 16 station, officials said.

Sheetal Shrivastava jumped on the track around 10.45 a.m. when a Metro train was approaching the station headed towards Dwarka Sector 21, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Delhi Metro officials said.

The victim was a resident of Noida Sector 22. The cause of the suicide could not be established immediately.

The incident disrupted traffic on the metro network for some time.

