21 years after separation, Trinamool removes Congress' name from its logo

The new logo has Trinamool written in green with twin flowers and blue background.

Published: 23rd March 2019 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Twenty-one years after officially separating from the Congress, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has removed the grand old party's name from its logo.

It has been in use for a week now, party sources said.

It was way back in 1998 that present West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke away from the Congress and formed the TMC over differences of opinion on dealing with the then ruling CPI(M).

"TMC is called Trinamool and after 21 years, it was time for a change," a party leader said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The Congress name has been dropped from party banners, posters and all communication material.

However, it will remain registered with the Election Commission as Trinamool Congress, party sources said.

The official Facebook and Twitter pages of the party, the CM, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, and Trinamool's leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O Brien already have the new logo.

TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Trinamool TMC Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 General Elections 2019 India Elections 2019

Comments

