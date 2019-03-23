Home Nation

Failing to pay for Advocates Welfare Fund nearly 6000 advocates suspended from practice

Despite the notices and warning, 5,970 advocates failed to make the pending payments of the subscription within the stipulated time, inviting suspension.

Published: 23rd March 2019 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Bar Council of India has suspended 5,970 advocates from practising law till they pay pending subscription of the Advocates Welfare Fund (AWF).

The Advocates Welfare Fund (BCI) Committee resorted to the action after giving several notices and warning to lawyers.

The Supreme Court has made it clear that lawyers who do not subscribe to the fund cannot be permitted to practice before any court in the country. As per Rule 40, Chapter-II, Part VI of the Bar Council of India Rules, every person who enrols as an advocate is mandated to subscribe for the AWF.

The same must be renewed every three years. From 1993, the subscription was converted for lifetime and it was collected mandatorily during enrolment. However, advocates enrolled before 1993 still continue to pay the subscription on yearly basis.

As the number of defaulting advocates were found to be over 7,000, in November the bar council issued notices to all these lawyers and released the list of defaulting lawyers in the official website of the state bar council.

Despite the notices and warning, 5,970 advocates failed to make the pending payments of the subscription within the stipulated time, inviting suspension.

On March 21, the Advocates Welfare Fund Committee passed a unanimous resolution suspending the defaulting lawyers.

Subsequently, in a March 23 communication, C Raja Kumar, secretary to the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, officially informed them of the suspension.

"It is hereby informed that the Advocates Welfare (BCI) Committee has suspended the right of practice of 5,970 advocates in any court, tribunal or other authority till the payment of subscription under Rule 40, Part VI Chapter II of the Bar Council of India Rules vide Resolution No 242/2019 dated March 22," the communication said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AWF Bar Council of India Advocates Suspended

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp