First list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls affirms saffron party’s faith in ministers 

Affirming faith in the ministers of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, the BJP renominated them on Friday.

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

Perusal of the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections released by the party revealed that most of the ministers, except for Krishna Raj, were renominated and would also contest from their existing parliamentary constituencies.

“With the Modi government seeking a positive mandate on the basis of performance, it was incumbent that the ministers were renominated. That they would largely be contesting from the same parliamentary constituencies is further affirmation that the BJP endorses their performances,” said a senior BJP functionary.

In further indication of the party’s confidence in the ministers, the BJP is making a number of Rajya Sabha MPs, who are part of the Council of Ministers, contest the elections. 

The BJP has fielded Rajya Sabha MP and minister Alphons K contest Lok Sabha polls, while moves are afoot for Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Hardeep Singh Puri also to take the electoral plunge. The Punjab unit of BJP has reportedly recommended that Puri contest from Amristar while Prasad is tipped to take on Shatrughan Sinha from Bihar’s Patna Sahib.

“A few more Rajya Sabha MPs who are ministers may also join the fray in the subsequent list of the party,” a source said. 

