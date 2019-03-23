Inquiry ordered into 'purification' of place where Parrikar's body was kept

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government has ordered an inquiry into reports that a "purification ritual" was conducted on Saturday at the state-run Kala Academy here, where the body of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar was kept.

Art and Culture Minister Govind Gawade said that he had ordered the inquiry after a section of the media reported that a purification ritual was carried out by some persons on the academy premises where Parrikar's mortal remains were kept on Monday before final rites.

"I have taken a strong note of these activities. We cannot promote or patronise unscientific activities in government buildings," Gawade said. Parrikar, 63, died on Sunday after battling a pancreatic ailment for a year.